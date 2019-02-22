ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has finally announced that the upcoming 5G smartphone from the company will be sold in Finland in the second quarter of 2019. OnePlus has also joined hands with Elisa which is Finland's top mobile service provider. According to the company, Elisa will be the first-ever operator in the world to launch the 5G network commercially.

    OnePlus 5G smartphone tipped to be launched in Q2 2019

     

    Both the company are working together for years, according to the press release Elisa was the first ever network provider with whom OnePlus made its partnership. During last year MWC in June OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei talked about the upcoming 5G device.

    Later her confirmed its strategy at the Qualcomm 4G/5G summit in October. During the last few months, it has been cleared that the company will launch a standalone 5G enabled models and that will not be OnePlus 7. The company also hinted that the 5G phone will be $200 to $300 higher than its current models.

    OnlePlus has also confirmed that it will demonstrate the prototype of the 5G device in partnership with Qualcomm at MWC 2019 which is going to held in Barcelona next week. The company has also hinted that gaming is going to be the key demonstration.

    Qualcomm is also going to showcase its own 5G modems and cellular equipment at the upcoming event with a live 5G network. So let's see what else we are going to witness next week at MWC 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
