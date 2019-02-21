OnePlus 7 inspired by Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 spotted online with bezel-less design News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 is expected to launch at MWC 2019 on the 26th of February

There is a high amount of chance that OnePlus will showcase the OnePlus 7 or the first OnePlus 5G smartphone at MWC 2019. A previous leak of the possible OnePlus 7 confirmed that the smartphone comes with a bezel-less, notch-less design. And now, a new leak does reaffirm the design aspect of the OnePlus 7.

The latest OnePlus 7 leak is in line with the other previous leak, where the smartphone has an almost bezel-less design with a higher screen to body ratio. Considering the render, the smartphone is most likely to come with a popup selfie camera like the one found on the Vivo V15 Pro or a slider mechanism, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

OnePlus 7 design

Going back to the leak, the possible OnePlus 7 has an all-display design with no bezel or notch. The smartphone is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. The device will support 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots, and the company is most likely to launch a special 5G model of the OnePlus 7, which is expected to cost more than the regular OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a standard RGB sensor, a super wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The phone will also come with a high-resolution front-facing selfie camera with AI capability.

The phone will run on Android 9 Pie Os with custom Oxygen OS or Hydrogen OS skin on top (depending on the region), offering an additional set of customization compared to the stock Android OS. Finally, OnePlus 7 is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, which is expected to cross the $600 threshold.