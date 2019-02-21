ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus 7 inspired by Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 spotted online with bezel-less design

    OnePlus 7 is expected to launch at MWC 2019 on the 26th of February

    By
    |

    There is a high amount of chance that OnePlus will showcase the OnePlus 7 or the first OnePlus 5G smartphone at MWC 2019. A previous leak of the possible OnePlus 7 confirmed that the smartphone comes with a bezel-less, notch-less design. And now, a new leak does reaffirm the design aspect of the OnePlus 7.

    OnePlus 7 inspired by Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 spotted online

     

    The latest OnePlus 7 leak is in line with the other previous leak, where the smartphone has an almost bezel-less design with a higher screen to body ratio. Considering the render, the smartphone is most likely to come with a popup selfie camera like the one found on the Vivo V15 Pro or a slider mechanism, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

    OnePlus 7 design

    Going back to the leak, the possible OnePlus 7 has an all-display design with no bezel or notch. The smartphone is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

    The OnePlus 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. The device will support 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots, and the company is most likely to launch a special 5G model of the OnePlus 7, which is expected to cost more than the regular OnePlus 7.

    The OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a standard RGB sensor, a super wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The phone will also come with a high-resolution front-facing selfie camera with AI capability.

     

    The phone will run on Android 9 Pie Os with custom Oxygen OS or Hydrogen OS skin on top (depending on the region), offering an additional set of customization compared to the stock Android OS. Finally, OnePlus 7 is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, which is expected to cross the $600 threshold.

    Read More About: oneplus 7 oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue