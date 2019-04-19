OnePlus 7 Pro top features leaked: 90 Hz display, triple camera and more News oi-Vivek Here are the top (alleged) features of the OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is Known for launching two flagship smartphones a year with 6 months gap between the model. Now, for the first time, OnePlus is most likely to launch two smartphones at the same time, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

We have already learned that the OnePlus 7 looks a lot like the OnePlus 6T, which was launched in the Q4 of 2018, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro seems like the high-end model of the lot, which supposedly comes with a lot of features, that none of the previous OnePlus smartphones have.

QHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro is most likely to feature a 2K QHD+ resolution display (probably OLED) with whopping 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it the second smartphone in the world to offer 90Hz refresh on an OLED panel, which offers smoother animations and transitions, compared to a typical 60Hz refresh rate display panel found on most of the flagship smartphones of 2019.

The smartphone will also have a pop-up selfie camera with a 2nd Gen in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 7 Pro will have a notch-less bezel-less design, offering higher screen to body ratio, compared to the previous OnePlus smartphones.

Unlike the base variant, the Pro will have a triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto and a wide angle lens, which again makes the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus smartphone with the triple camera setup.

The smartphone is also expected to carry-in a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB C Gen 3.1 support, offering fast 30W Warp Charging, similar to the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

The leak also suggests that the company is most likely to hold launch events at three different venues on the 14th of May, in New York, London, and, Bengaluru. Considering all these features, the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to cost as much as the Samsung Galaxy S10, making it one of the most expensive OnePlus smartphones ever.

