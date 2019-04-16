ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 with water drop notch leaked online: Looks similar to OnePlus 6T

    OnePlus 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

    By
    |

    OnePlus is most likely to launch the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones on the 14th of May 2019. For the first time, the company is expected to launch more than one flagship smartphone, and the standard variant of the OnePlus 7 has been leaked online.

    OnePlus 7 with water drop notch leaked online
    Source  

     

    Looks like 6T

    The OnePlus 7 looks a lot like the current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, except for a small change. In the OnePlus 6T, the flash unit is outside the camera bump, whereas the LED unit on the OnePlus 7 is inside the camera bump.

    Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 has an all-glass unibody design with a OnePlus logo on the back. Volume buttons are on the left, whereas the power button and the alert slider is on the right side of the smartphone, similar to the 6T.

    OnePlus 7 specifications

    The OnePlus 7 has a 6.21-inch water-drop notch display, which is slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch display on the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 7 is most likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back; as of now, there is no information on the specific camera implementation.

    The OnePlus 7 is expected to carry in a big 4150 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C, sans 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

    As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone. Considering OnePlus's track record, the device is most likely to cost around Rs 39,990 for the base variant, and the price might go up to Rs 50,000 for the high-end variant.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
