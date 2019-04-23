OnePlus 7 Pro will have 90Hz 2K display with 5G networking support News oi-Vivek Here is the latest update on the upcoming OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, has officially confirmed that the company will launch two OnePlus smartphones this year, where the "Pro" model will feature state of the art display technology, and will also support 5G network.

Thanks to Max.J, now we have a clear idea about the features and the specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, which might cost as much as the iPhone XS or the Samsung Galaxy S10.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a massive 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with no notch, no bezel design. For the first time, a OnePlus smartphone comes with a 2K or QHD+ display with a native resolution of 3120x1440p with 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it the first smartphone in the world with an OLED 2K display to offer 90Hz refresh rate.

Just like the leaks, the smartphone will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture with OIS, 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom with an f/2.3 aperture, and a 16 MP super wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The device will boast 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

As suspected, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, whereas the high-end variant will offer 8/12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, based on UFS 3.0 technology.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery will power the smartphone with Warp charging support via USB type C, and the device will also feature a next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Grey, and Brown colors.

OnePlus 7 specifications

As usual, the OnePlus 7 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP depth camera. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. Both smartphones will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

OnePlus 7 Pro / Pro 5G:

6.7" 3120x1440p - 19,5:9 - 90Hz



48MP F1.6 OIS+EIS, 8MP 3x Zoom F2.4, 16MP 117° F2.2, Selfie: 16MP F2.0



Snapdragon855, 6+128GB, 8/12+256GB,

UFS 3.0



4000mAh 30W Warp Charge



In-Display FP



Blue/Grey/Brown



(Tweet 1/2) pic.twitter.com/v3jU9tguUs — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) April 22, 2019