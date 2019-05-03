ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    First look at the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a curved OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

    By
    |

    From newspaper ads to social media posts, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro leaks and teasers are everywhere. It is almost official that, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with triple camera setup and a big QHD+ OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

    First look at the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro
    Source  

     

    As per the latest lead from Ishan Agarwal, here are the official renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which comes in at least two color variants, including the Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey.

    Curved Almost bezel-less display

    The very first striking aspect of the OnePlus 7 Pro is the display. The smartphone has an almost-bezel design and is most likely to incorporate a pop-up selfie camera. By the looks of it, the OnePlus 7 Pro looks almost similar to the Oppo Find X, at least from the front-side.

    First look at the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro

    Triple camera at the back

    The OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera at the back, and the previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will have a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, and the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus device to do so.

    The smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera on the top, and is most likely to pack in a 16 MP shooter, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

    Minimal branding

    The back panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro has OnePlus logo and OnePlus written in text, which does match with the Apple iPhone styling. Considering the premium features offered on the OnePlus 7 Pro, it is most likely to cost more than any of the previous OnePlus smartphones, and the super high-end model with 12 GB RAM might cost up to $1000, making it the first OnePlus smartphone to do so. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7.

     

    Read More About: oneplus 7 oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 9:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue