First look at the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro

From newspaper ads to social media posts, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro leaks and teasers are everywhere. It is almost official that, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with triple camera setup and a big QHD+ OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

As per the latest lead from Ishan Agarwal, here are the official renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which comes in at least two color variants, including the Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey.

Curved Almost bezel-less display

The very first striking aspect of the OnePlus 7 Pro is the display. The smartphone has an almost-bezel design and is most likely to incorporate a pop-up selfie camera. By the looks of it, the OnePlus 7 Pro looks almost similar to the Oppo Find X, at least from the front-side.

Triple camera at the back

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera at the back, and the previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will have a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, and the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus device to do so.

The smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera on the top, and is most likely to pack in a 16 MP shooter, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

Minimal branding

The back panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro has OnePlus logo and OnePlus written in text, which does match with the Apple iPhone styling. Considering the premium features offered on the OnePlus 7 Pro, it is most likely to cost more than any of the previous OnePlus smartphones, and the super high-end model with 12 GB RAM might cost up to $1000, making it the first OnePlus smartphone to do so. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7.