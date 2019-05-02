OnePlus 7 will outperform the OnePlus 7 Pro on this aspect

ENGLISH

    There is no doubt in the fact that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro in India and other parts of the world on the 14th of May 2019. The OnePlus 7 will be the successor to the OnePlus 6T, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first "Pro" smartphone from the brand, speculated to offer a 2K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

    According to the latest update from the leak-land, the specifics of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are here. According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a massive 6.64-inch QHD+ OLED display, whereas the OnePlus 7 will feature a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution.

    The leak also states that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 4000 mAh battery, whereas, the OnePlus 7 has a slightly bigger 4150 mAh battery.

    Smaller, low-res screen, and big battery capacity - better battery life

    Simple math suggests that the OnePlus 7 will offer slightly better battery life compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro, as the OnePlus 7 Pro's battery has to power double the number of pixels and to do that, it has a slightly smaller battery. And the higher refresh-rate will also consume more battery

    This leak re-affirms that, the OnePlus 7 will be able to offer more screen-on-time, compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Both smartphones will support Warp Charge 30 and are most likely to come with a Warp Charge 30 adapter in the retail package.

     

    According to the alleged specs sheet, the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens, whereas the OnePlus 7 has a dual camera setup, which again has a 48 MP primary camera.

    With respect RAM, the base variant of the OnePlus 7 will offer 6 GB of RAM, whereas the "Pro" moniker will offer 10 GB of RAM, which might go up to 12 GB on a high-end model. Both smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor with Android 9 Pie OS backed by Oxygen OS skin on top.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
