OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will support Warp Charge 30: A day of battery life in 20 minutes

OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which is the first smartphone from

If you are a Star Trek fan, then you will know about the Warp or Warp speed). If you are not a fan of Star Trek or never seen a Star Trek movie, then Warp stands for high-speed.

EXCLUSIVE LEAK! Here is your first look at the Official Renders of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange variant with 10GB+256GB Storage and super fast new 'Warp Charge' which will provide you a day's power in 20 minutes! Do you like the phone?#SaluteToSpeed#WarpCharge pic.twitter.com/8JdoNb6SWG — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 7, 2018

What is Warp Charge 30?

Warp Charge 30 is a new charging solution from OnePlus, which uses high-voltage and low current. Considering the nomenclature, the OnePlus 6T is expected support 50W fast charging which can offer up to 60% to 70% of charge in just 20 minutes and 100% of charge under 40 minutes to one hour.

The Warp Charge 30 will be similar to the Oppo's SuperVOOC flash charge, which was made available in India with the launch of the Oppo R17 Pro.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

Other than the Warp Charge 30 and 10 GB RAM, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will offer an identical set of specifications as of the standard OnePlus 6T. The device will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 10 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The device will have an all-glass design with carbon fiber like pattern on the back with a McLaren logo with a hint of color hint across the device.

The primary camera setup on the McLaren Edition consists of dual cameras with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor with support for 4K video recording @60fps. On the front, the device will have a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording @30fps.

The phone will have a 3700 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30 via USB type C port, and the device will run on Android 9 Pie OS. Considering the official teaser, the McLaren Edition will ship with an orange data cable, instead of a standard red data cable.