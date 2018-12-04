Oppo R17 Pro launch live updates: Price, specifications, and features

Oppo is all set for the launch of the Oppo R17 Pro, the camera-centric flagship smartphone from the company with semi-flagship specifications and a premium build quality.

The Oppo R17 Pro is the first smartphone from the company with a triple camera setup, where the primary sensor offers a variable aperture for improved low-light photography. Here are the complete details on the Oppo R17 Pro, which is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 price mark. The launch event will commence at 08:00 PM IST on the 4th of December.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

The Oppo R17 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Oppo R17 Pro is also the first smartphone to launch in India based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the first chipset from Qualcomm under the 700 series.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with variable aperture, a 20 MP telephoto lens, and a 3D TOF sensor to capture 3D details. On the front, the device has a 25 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording.

One more interesting fact about the Oppo R17 Pro is the fact that the phone has a 3650 mAh Li-ion battery with support for SuperVOOC charging, which can charge the device from 0 to 100% in less than 60 minutes.

