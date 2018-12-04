ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo R17 Pro launch live updates: Price, specifications, and features

Oppo R17 Pro is the first smartphone to launch in India with the Snapdragon 710 SoC

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oppo is all set for the launch of the Oppo R17 Pro, the camera-centric flagship smartphone from the company with semi-flagship specifications and a premium build quality.

    Oppo R17 Pro launch live updates: Price, specifications, and features

     

    The Oppo R17 Pro is the first smartphone from the company with a triple camera setup, where the primary sensor offers a variable aperture for improved low-light photography. Here are the complete details on the Oppo R17 Pro, which is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 price mark. The launch event will commence at 08:00 PM IST on the 4th of December.

    Oppo R17 Pro specifications

    The Oppo R17 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Oppo R17 Pro is also the first smartphone to launch in India based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the first chipset from Qualcomm under the 700 series.

    The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with variable aperture, a 20 MP telephoto lens, and a 3D TOF sensor to capture 3D details. On the front, the device has a 25 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording.

    One more interesting fact about the Oppo R17 Pro is the fact that the phone has a 3650 mAh Li-ion battery with support for SuperVOOC charging, which can charge the device from 0 to 100% in less than 60 minutes.

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:15:01

    Oppo product managers are here to tell more about the Oppo R17 Pro Jithin Abraham Product Manager Oppo India
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:12:22

    With R series Oppo is introducing SuperVOOC to India for the first time
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:11:30

    R stands for Real - Revolution and Reform
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:11:07

    Oppo is committed to young Hearts
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:10:48

    Oppo gives back to the society through various foundations
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:09:55

    Oppo confirms the launch of the 5G smartphone in 2019
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:09:34

    imaging Charging AI 5G are the main focus for Oppo
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:09:00

    Oppo has a 32,000 of patents
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:08:32

    Oppo has an design and innovation centre in London
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:08:14

    Did you know about the Oppo R11 BarcelonaEdition?
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:07:40

    Oppo Find X - Panoramicarc screen
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:06:35

    Oppo is #4 in the global smartphone market share
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:06:14

    200 million consumers are using Oppo devices across the world
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:05:49

    The Oppo R17 Pro is the first device to launch in India under R series
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:04:55

    He says NAMASTE
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:04:25

    Will Yang, the brand director of Oppo India is on stage
     
    December 4, 2018 | 20:03:05

    Oppo R17 Pro is a true selfie expert.
     
    December 4, 2018 | 19:42:48

    The launch event will commence at 8:00 PM IST

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue