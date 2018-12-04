Oppo R17 Pro India launch today: Watch the live stream here

Oppo's R series flagship smartphones have been exclusive to the company's home market China for so long. The Oppo R17 Pro is the company's current generation flagship smartphone and is all set to be launched in India today. It is the first smartphone to feature the Super VOOC fast charging technology. Well, there are claims that the R17 will not make its way into the country.

Oppo R17 Pro live stream

Oppo is hosting an event today in Mumbai to announce the R17 Pro in the country. The event is all set to debut at 8 PM today and the company will live stream the same for the fans across the country to catch the updates as they unfold on the stage. You can stay tuned to their Facebook and Twitter handles for the updates. Also, here's the live stream video for you to stay tuned to the event.

Oppo R17 Pro expected price in India

Oppo R17 Pro was unveiled in China a few months back. It was launched in two variants - the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 41,000) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at 4299 yuan (approx. Rs. 44,000). The device was launched in Fog gradient and Condensed Green colors and we aren't sure if both will be available in India. Notably, the pre-orders are up on the official Oppo website for the interested buyers.

Specifications and features

The Oppo smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. It bestows a large 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device runs octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The imaging aspects of this device include a triple camera setup at its rear comprising a 12MP primary sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.5-24, a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture and a third TOF 3D stereo camera. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device gets the power from a 3650mAh battery with Super VOOC charging.