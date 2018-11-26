ENGLISH

Oppo to introduce its SuperVOOC flash charging technology in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Oppo today said that it all set to bring its patented flash charging technology, SuperVOOC, to Indian consumers in December.

    The patented technology, SuperVOOC has been designed basis in-depth understanding and analysis of consumer demand and behavior, the company said.

    It comes with bi-cell design and during charging, the bi-cell can distribute the output voltage of 10V and reduce the voltage of each cell by half. Thus, it assures safety to the same extent as that of VOOC Flash Charge.

    It also provides five-core protections, which checks the safety level when the phone is charging. All nodes including the charging plug, USB cable, mobile phone, and battery are separately protected by specialized.

    Further to its safety assurance, the company has also worked with Germany's TUV Rheinland lab with over 146 years of safety expertise.

    Meanwhile, the company has successfully completed 5G Internet access for the first time. In the research and development of 5G, OPPO has once again taken the lead in the industry and has laid a solid foundation for commercially launching 5G phones next year.

    OPPO has also announced its partnership with the Qualcomm Technologies', also known as "5G Pilot" program to jointly explore mobile technology innovations in the 5G network.

    After then, the OPPO Research Institute was unveiled to comprehensively enhance the company's technological innovation and research capabilities.

    This will facilitate the pre-research of core technology based on the user's needs or even more, to create technical qualification for the company's future product competitiveness. The OPPO Research Institute is headquartered in Shenzhen with other R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Yokohama, and Silicon Valley.

    Monday, November 26, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
