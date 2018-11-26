Oppo A7 launched in India for Rs. 16,990: Specifications, features, offers and more

Oppo unveiled a mid-range smartphone dubbed A7 in September this year. Recently, we have been coming across rumors and speculations that this model is all set to be launched in the Indian market sometime later this month. Now, the Oppo A7 has been launched in India for Rs. 16,990.

Oppo A7 launch offers

Oppo A7 is already up for sale for Rs. 16,990 on Amazon India. It comes with a slew of launch offers as well. The online retailer is offering a discount of up to Rs. 14,880 on the smartphone provided you choose to exchange your old smartphone for the new Oppo offering. Also, there is an additional 5% instant discount on buying the device via EMI using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

In addition to these, you can get damage protection for one year at a discounted pricing of Rs. 1,999. Amazon is offering Rs. 200 discount voucher as well. Notably, the device is available in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold colors.

Oppo A7 specifications and features

Talking about the hardware specifications, the Oppo smartphone adorns a 6.2-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, it makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC based on the 14nm process and clocked at 1.8GHz. This processor is paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage.

For imaging, this device comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped by ColorOS 5.2, this smartphone from the Chinese brand supports dedicated dual SIM slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB OTG and other standard aspects. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4230mAh battery powering the smartphone. When it comes to the design, the smartphone features a unique pattern at its back.