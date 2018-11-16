Oppo A7 with waterdrop notch announced: Price, specifications, features and more

After a lot of leaks and speculations, the Oppo A7 has been announced. It is a downgraded variant of the Oppo A7X, which was launched in China in September this year. As it is a lower-end variant of the A7X, it comes with less powerful specifications. It will be available in global markets including Nepal, Sri Lanka and China. Also, it will have a waterdrop notch display and a long-lasting battery.

Oppo A7 specifications

The Chinese variant of the Oppo A7 flaunts a glossy rear panel while the global variant has a textured finish. The device bestows a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch, which results in a screen-to-body ratio of 88.3%. The screen has an anti-reflective coating as well as Gorilla Glass protection.

Oppo employs a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The global variant of the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Furthermore, there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The imaging aspects of this Oppo smartphone includes a dual camera module with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It comes with AI beauty technology and portrait mode features. There is support for multi-frame image stabilization technology and AR stickers as well. At the front, there is a 16MP wide-angle lens with HDR mode.

Oppo A7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS 5.2. It comes with connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, GPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, and dual-SIM support. The device is powered by a 4230mAh battery with AI battery management for an impressive battery life.

Oppo A7 price and availability

The smartphone is priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,500). The device will be available on November 22 in three color variants - Lake Light Green, Amber Gold and Fresh Pink. There are speculations that it might be available in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold colors in the global markets. Also, a recent report suggested that the device will be launched in India on November 22. But the company is yet to reveal an official word regarding the global availability of the smartphone.