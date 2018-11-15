Oppo A7 with 4230mAh battery to be unveiled on November 22

It looks like Oppo is working on another affordable smartphone, which could follow the same design language as some of the expensive models from the company. Going by the recent reports, it looks like the company's upcoming smartphone could be dubbed Oppo A7. And, we have seen several leaks revealing the details of this smartphone.

Now, it looks like this smartphone from Oppo is likely to be announced on November 22. As of now, there is no word regarding the global availability of the device but we can expect the same to be released globally in the coming months.

Oppo A7 specifications

From the existing reports, we can expect the Oppo A7 to be a mid-range smartphone from the company. The leaked renders suggest that the device is likely to be launched with a 6.2-inch LCD display with a small waterdrop notch on top. The display is said to boast a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and feature slim bezels at the sides and top.

On the hardware front, there are speculations that the upcoming Oppo smartphone might employ a low-profile quad-core Snapdragon 450 SoC. This processor is likely to be teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. So, there will be two variants of the Oppo smartphone. Also, there would be a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The imaging department is likely to comprise of a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP + 2MP combination. The leaked render makes us believe that the two lenses will be positioned horizontally at the top left corner of the rear panel. The fingerprint sensor also appears to be mounted at the rear of the smartphone. It is likely to feature a 16MP selfie camera at the front. And, the device is said to get the power from a capacious 4230mAh battery.

Price and availability information

Based on the speculations, the Oppo A7 is expected to be launched in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold colors. It is likely to be priced affordably around 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,500). There are expectations that it could be launched in the mid-range market segment in India but an official word from the company is awaited.

