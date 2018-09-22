Oppo A7 specs sheet emerges online: Snapdragon 450 SoC, 4230mAh battery and more

It looks like Oppo is on a launch spree. A few weeks back, the company launched the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro smartphones in India and the R17 and R17 Pro in its home market China. Now, it is rumored to introduce yet another device - the Oppo A7.

In a recent development, the specs sheet of the alleged Oppo smartphone has been leaked online by MySmartPrice. As seen in the image below, the leaked specs sheet shows the complete specifications of the smartphone. And, it looks like the device will have almost the same specifications as the Oppo A5 except for a few hardware changes.

Oppo A7 specifications

From the leaked specs sheet, it is believed to flaunt a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. We get to know that the upcoming Oppo smartphone might arrive with a Snapdragon 450 SoC that was used by the Oppo A5, which went official in July. Like the A5, this one could also be launched in two storage configurations - base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The processor is said to be teamed up with Adreno 506 GPU and the storage capacity is likely to be expandable up to 256GB.

On the imaging front, the smartphone is believed to flaunt a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is likely to be a 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, it looks like this device will have dual-SIM support (nano-SIM cards), GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, VoLTE and other standard aspects. It is said to be launched with Android 8.1. Oreo out of the box topped with ColorOS 5.2 and there is no word regarding the upgrade to Android 9 Pie. The specs sheet also hints that the device will measure 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm in dimensions and arrive in two colors - Glaze Blue and Dazzling Gold. The battery capacity is said to be 4230mAh.

While there is no word regarding the pricing of this smartphone, it is speculated to be priced around 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000). And, there is no clue regarding when the device will see the light of the day.