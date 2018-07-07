Oppo launches A5 with 4230mAh battery, top notch and more

Oppo has finally announced the A5, its latest mid-range smartphone in China. There were already many speculations on the web about the smartphone, and now the phone is finally official.

It seems the rumors turned out true, as the phone comes with a notch on the top of the display and 87.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset. Design-wise the Oppo A5 looks premium, with dual camera setup on the back. The smartphone doesn't come with a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The Oppo A5 comes with a glossy illusion texture on the back and it uses nano-scale microcrystalline technology.

Oppo A5 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo A5 appears to bestow a 6.2-inch FullView display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display does feature a layer of 2.5D curved glass.

Under its hood, the Oppo A5 smartphone is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped by the company's Color OS 5.0.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup comprising 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture, a secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Oppo A5 houses an 8MP camera sensor with AI beautify features that intelligently recognizes 296 facial features.

The smartphone is fueled by a big 4230mAh non-removable battery. The company claims that the battery will deliver 14 hours of video playback and 11 hours of gaming.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB OTG.

The OPPO A5 is available in Mirror Blue and Mirror Pink color options. It comes with a price tag of 1500 yuan (US$ 225 / Rs. 15,530 approx). The phone is available for pre-order in China and goes on sale from July 13th. Since the smartphone is launched in China so we can safely expect a global launch in the upcoming weeks. Let's see when Oppo A5 will make it to Indian smartphone market.

Source