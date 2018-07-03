Oppo A5 specifications are out by TENAA listing

Oppo is known for launching smartphones with the attractive glass-like diamond cut rear design. The company took the wraps off the Oppo A3 recently in China. While the global rollout of this smartphone is yet to happen, it looks like there is another A series smartphone in the making.

Fresh information is that the Oppo A5 has been spotted at TENAA, the Chinese certification website. The listing sheds light on most specifications of these devices. Also, the renders have been revealed by TENAA.

Oppo A5 design revealed

From the images leaked by the listing, the smartphone appears to feature a dual-camera setup at its rear. The volume rocker and SIM slot are seen on the left edge while the power button sits on the right edge. It looks like the phone flaunts a metal unibody design unlike the Oppo A3's glass build. From the renders, it looks like there will be a tall 18:9 display but we are not able to make out the thickness of the bezels.

Oppo A5 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo A5 appears to bestow a 6.2-inch FullView display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is said to feature a layer of 2.5D curved glass on top to add to the premium looks.

Under its hood, this upcoming Oppo smartphone seems to house an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity. The imaging aspects are said to include a 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone is believed to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped by the company's Color OS 5.0. The listing suggests that the whole package will be powered by a 4100mAh battery.

Leaked renders

Initially, we came across a set of leaked renders of the alleged Oppo A5. The renders showed the dual-camera setup at the rear and a tall 18:9 display clearly. However, there wasn't any fingerprint sensor at the front or rear of the device. Maybe, this smartphone might miss out on one as the Realme 1 and rely only on facial recognition technology.