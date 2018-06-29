Oppo A5 with display notch leaks via renders

The iPhone X has been an inspiration for many Android smartphone manufacturers. Several companies started implementing the features seen on the tenth-anniversary edition iPhone into their flagship models. Gradually, these aspects are making their way into the budget and mid-range models as well.

Oppo is one of the Android smartphone makers to have embraced the iPhone X-like display notch. The company has already announced the Oppo F7 with this design element. Now, it looks like the brand is all set to unveil a budget smartphone with a display notch.

Oppo A5 rumors

Well, the talk is about the Oppo A5, a new mid-range smartphone in the making. As per a Chinese website MTKSJ.com, the renders of the device have been leaked showing the presence of a 6.2-inch notched display and an HD+ resolution. What's confusing is that this is lesser than the FHD+ resolution on the A3, which launched earlier this year.

While the chipset details are not out for now, there are claims that it could make use of the budget Snapdragon 450 SoC. The other hardware aspects include 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The smartphone from Oppo might arrive with a 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup at its rear. The Oppo A5 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's Color OS.

From the renders, we can make out there is a fingerprint sensor neither at the front nor the rear of the smartphone. As it is a budget phone with no-so-advanced specifications, we cannot expect the device to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. But there is a possibility for it to rely only on face recognition for biometric security.

A budget device aimed at rivals

Recently, Oppo launched a new sub-brand called Realme in India. The first phone to be launched by the sub-brand, the Realme 1 is priced starting Rs. 8,990 and comes without a fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is aimed at taking over Xiaomi smartphones those are bestselling in the Indian market. This makes us believe that the Oppo A5 is also a similar budget smartphone aimed to take over the budget offerings from rivals. The lack of a fingerprint sensor shouldn't be a deal-breaker to many.