Oppo A7 leaked renders hint at waterdrop notch and 4230mAh battery

Oppo is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in the A series in its home market China. While the launch is slated to happen on November 13, a set of leaked renders have hit the web showing the design of the smartphone. These renders also hint that there will be two color variants of the device. With a waterdrop notch, this smartphone appears to be a rebranded variant of the Realme 2 launched in India in August.

As per the renders leaked on Slashleaks and spotted by AndroidPure, the Oppo A7 could be launched in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold colors. It looks like there will be a fullscreen display and a waterdrop notch, which is the recent trend. In addition to the design, these renders reveal that the smartphone could be fueled by a capacious 4230mAh battery.

Oppo A7 rumored specifications

From the existing reports, it looks like the Oppo A7 could be launched with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, this smartphone is believed to use a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped by the company's ColorOS 5.2.

When it comes to the imaging department, this upcoming Oppo smartphone is expected to flaunt a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It is believed to arrive with 3GB and 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory capacity.

Though the device appears to have similar specifications as the Realme 2, it looks like there will be some changes in the design. The smartphone appears to be launched in different colors. Also, there are claims that the selfie camera in the Oppo A7 will be an upgraded 16MP sensor as compared to the 8MP front camera on the Realme offering.

Expected price

Going by the previous reports, there are speculations that the Oppo A7 could be launched in China on November 13. The device is expected to be priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,900) for its base variant. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding its specifications, features and pricing.