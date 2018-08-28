Realme 2 launch highlights: First notch display phone under Rs. 10,000

Realme 2 has been launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive product. The smartphone comes in two variants and carries the credits for being the first smartphone with a notch display to be priced under Rs. 10,000. The device comes with a slew of attractive launch and partner offers too. Interestingly, the company has revealed that there will be another big surprise for its fans in September.

Realme 2 price, availability and offers

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 2 is exclusive to Flipkart. The 3GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 8,990. The 4GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 10,990. The device will go on sale for the first time on September 4 via Flipkart in Diamond Black and Diamond Red. The Diamond Blue will be available in early October.

Buyers can get Rs. 750 off on using an HDFC card for the purchase. There is a cashback from Reliance Jio up to Rs. 4,200 and 120GB additional data and no cost EMI payment options.

Realme 2 specifications and features

Auto Refresh Feeds It runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android Oreo with AI features. It has AI Board and other features. There are three unlock ways - fingerprint sensor, facial unlock and smart unlock. Realme 2 has a dual-camera module at its rear with 13MP + 2MP sensors. It has portrait mode andbokeh effect. It has an 8MP selfie camera with AI Shot for customized beautification feature and more. Under its hood, the smartphone uses a Snapdragon 450 SoC as rumored earlier with AI Gaming Acceleration. It comes with a triple card slot and 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The microSD card supports up to 256GB of additional storage. The Realme 2 has a big 4230mAh battery for an amazing battery life and AI Power Master that can allocate the resources and uncompromised gaming performance. This battery is touted to render up to 44 hours of continuous calling and 18 hours of internet browsing. The device is coated with curved Gorilla Glass protection. This makes the handset slimmer. The new UI gives a better user experience. The back of Realme 2 is made of a 12-layer nano-technology. It features the 2nd generation diamond cut design in three colors - Diamond Black, Diamond Red, and Diamond Blue. Realme 2 is the first notch display smartphone under Rs. 10,000. It has a 6.2-inch display with ample screen space. The space beside the notch lets you take a screenshot, reply to WhatsApp messages and more. It enables multitasking with this ability. The event has debuted and they are talking about the Realme's success and brand strategy.

Global launch

While the Realme 1 was exclusive to India, the company will soon enter Southeast Asia, and Middle East markets with the latest device - the Realme 2.

Realme Callme service

Realme introduces a dedicated "Callme" customer service. It offers free doorstep pick-up and free courier for all the Realme products including the Realme 1 launched in May.