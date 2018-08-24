Realme 2 confirmed to be launched on August 28 under Rs. 10,000

Oppo's sub-brand Realme created a buzz in the Indian smartphone space with the launch of its first smartphone back in May. It is one of the first smartphones in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price bracket to feature 6GB RAM. Within months, the company is gearing up to come up with its sequel and it is expected that the upcoming device will have the missing features.

Earlier this month, there were reports suggesting that the brand will launch the Realme 2 smartphone in India. Later, we came across official teasers confirming the presence of a notch display on the upcoming smartphone. Also, it was teased to have a much-improved 4230mAh battery under its hood. Now, there appears to be a confirmation regarding the launch date and pricing of the upcoming device.

August 28 launch confirmed

Now, it is official that the Realme 2 will be launched on August 28 in India. The confirmation comes from the online retailer Flipkart. For the uninitiated, this smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart while its predecessor - the Realme 1 is exclusive to Amazon India. However, we are yet to get a confirmation regarding when the sale will debut.

Realme 2 price in India

In addition to confirming the launch date, there is interesting information for the price-conscious consumers. It is confirmed that the Realme 2 will be priced under Rs. 10,000. According to the recent media reports, the device will be launched in multiple variants with the base variant priced under Rs. 10,000. And, it will carry the credits for being the first notch display smartphone in this price bracket.

What to expect?

From the previous teasers and leaks, the second smartphone from the brand is tipped to arrive in three color variants - Diamond Black, Blue and Red. One of the first leaks showed the alleged render of the smartphone with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a glossy back and a symmetrical design. Though the design is similar to that of its predecessor, it has to be noted that the Realme 1 lacks a fingerprint sensor.

On the specifications front, this device is confirmed to feature a 6.2-inch display, dual cameras at its rear with the two lenses positioned horizontally at the top left corner, a Snapdragon processor and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8%. We can get to know more details regarding the smartphone at its launch event on August 28.