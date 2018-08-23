Realme 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a notch display

Realme, the smartphone entity backed by BBK Electronics is all set for the launch of the smartphone Realme 2 in India on the 28th of August. The company has already confirmed a lot of features of the upcoming smartphone and now the company has released a teaser, talking about the new aspect of the smartphone.

According to the newly released teaser of the Realme 2, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The Realme 1 was based on the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Considering the position of the Realme 2 (a mid-tier smartphone), the company is most likely to use either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Realme 2 specifications

The company has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will have a modern display with a notch design offering a higher 88.9% screen to body ratio compared to the 75.7% screen to body ratio on the Realme 1 smartphone.

The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone along with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a premium design.

The phone will offer a massive 4230 mAh Li-ion sealed battery, which is expected to support fast charging. Overall, the Realme 2 will offer a large pile of offers compared to the Realme 1 smartphone.

#Realme2 with @qualcomm_in Snapdragon processor is designed to provide you #ANotchAbove experience with spectacular performance, ultrafast speed, astonishing graphics, and a long lasting battery.

With the launch of the Realme 2, the company will please the audience who were not satisfied with the features of the Realme 1. The Realme was mainly criticised for not having a fingerprint scanner and a dual camera setup and even the battery capacity was slightly less than the competition as well. As of now, we already knew that the Realme 2 will have a bigger screen, bigger battery, new processor and a fingerprint sensor.

As the CEO of Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 2 will be priced less than Rs 20,000 price mark, the Realme 2 will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 other other smartphones with a similar set of specifications.