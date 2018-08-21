Realme 2 vs Realme 1: Bigger display with notch, Bigger battery, dual camera and more

Display

The Realme 1 has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display and the Realme 2 will go a notch above to offer a bigger (at least 6.2-inch) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio along with a notch on top of the smartphone. The Realme 1 has a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and the Realme 2 is also expected to offer similar or even a better protection.

Camera

The Oppo Realme 1 has a single 13 MP camera, whereas the Realme 2 is likely to offer a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. This setup will be similar to the one seen on the Honor 9 Lite, where the secondary sensor will be used to get bokeh effect.

Fingerprint sensor

The Realme 2 is expected to offer a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone whereas the Realme 1 does have a fingerprint sensor. Along with the fingerprint sensor, both smartphones will have Face Unlock using the front-facing camera.

Battery

The Oppo Realme 1 has a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with standard charging capability, whereas the Realme 2 is expected have a 4320 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging, which was also missing on the original Realme 1 smartphone.

Price

The Oppo Realme 1 was priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. And the Realme 2 is expected to cost Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The company might also launch a lower-priced variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.