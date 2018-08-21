Realme 2 vs Realme 1: Bigger display with notch, Bigger battery, dual camera and more

Related Articles
- Asus ZenFone 5Z latest update brings gesture navigation
-
- Honor 9N flash sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Discount and offers
- ASUS announces ROG Strix, Turbo, and Dual versions of GeForce graphics cards
- Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch at 12pm: Catch the live streaming here
- List of games that support Ray Tracing and DLSS on Nvidia RTX Platform: Gamescom 2018
- Oppo F9 Pro India launch to happen today: Watch the live stream here
Realme is no longer a part of Oppo, as the CEO of the Realme recently resigned from the company. And now, Realme is an independent identity under BBK Electronics, which also owns the brands like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus.
The Realme 1 was the first smartphone from the brand, which caught a lot of attention and the company is now gearing up for the launch of the Realme 2 as a successor to the Realme 1 smartphone in India. Realme has already teased a lot of aspects of the Realme 2. Here is a brief comparison between the Realme 2 vs Realme 1.
Display
The Realme 1 has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display and the Realme 2 will go a notch above to offer a bigger (at least 6.2-inch) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio along with a notch on top of the smartphone. The Realme 1 has a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and the Realme 2 is also expected to offer similar or even a better protection.
Camera
The Oppo Realme 1 has a single 13 MP camera, whereas the Realme 2 is likely to offer a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. This setup will be similar to the one seen on the Honor 9 Lite, where the secondary sensor will be used to get bokeh effect.
Fingerprint sensor
The Realme 2 is expected to offer a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone whereas the Realme 1 does have a fingerprint sensor. Along with the fingerprint sensor, both smartphones will have Face Unlock using the front-facing camera.
Battery
The Oppo Realme 1 has a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with standard charging capability, whereas the Realme 2 is expected have a 4320 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging, which was also missing on the original Realme 1 smartphone.
Price
The Oppo Realme 1 was priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. And the Realme 2 is expected to cost Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The company might also launch a lower-priced variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.