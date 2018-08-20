Realme 2 will have a notch display with dual AI camera: Official Teaser

The Realme 1 was probably one of the best smartphones available in India under the price of Rs 15,000, which was officially launched a few months before. And now, the company is already teasing the launch of the second smartphone in the Realme series called as the Realme 2, which is expected to be the successor to the Realme 1.

The company has already released two teasers about the smartphone. In the first teaser, the brand confirmed that the Realme 2 will have an AI camera which can offer bokeh effect. And now, in the second teaser, the company has confirmed that the Realme 2 will have a modern design with a notch on top of the display. The teaser also has a statement "A Notch Above" with a hint of the dual camera setup on the smartphone.

As we have already seen the leaked render of the Realme 2, we already knew that the smartphone will have a design similar to the Realme 1 with a diamond-like pattern on the back of the smartphone. The Realme 1 did not have a fingerprint sensor and the Realme 2 will have an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor similar to the one seen on the Oppo smartphones on the back of the smartphone.

In an exclusive story to Gizbot, CEO of Realme has confirmed that the brand will be launching four new smartphones in next few months across different price points. These new Realme smartphones will be priced between Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 price mark.

Realme 2 expected features

As already confirmed by the brand, the Realme 2 will have a modern design with a notch on top of the display with a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor and the smartphone is also expected to support fast charging. These are some of the improvements which are expected to be seen on the Realme 2 over the Realme 1.

Other than these changes, the Realme 2 is likely to be powered by the same MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is expected to feature a slightly bigger battery with fast charging capability and the device is also expected to offer other features like the latest Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 2 is expected to be priced less than Rs 15,000 for the base variant and the company might also launch an affordable variant, priced between Rs 11,000 to Rs 14,000 with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.