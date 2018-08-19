Realme 2 is real: Company teases the smartphone with AI camera and notch

There has been a numerous number of leaks and rumors about the upcoming smartphone from Realme and even the CEO of the brand did confirm to us on an exclusive story that the company is pegged to launch 4 new smartphones in next few months in the different price range, all priced below Rs 20,000 price mark.

And now, the company has officially confirmed the existence of the Realme 2 smartphone via a Twitter post with hashtag #ShotOnRealme and #WorldPhotographyDay2018. In a Twitter post, the company has posted a picture of a person with a blurred background and the watermark that the photo has been taken on the Realme 2 smartphone with Ai capabilities.

According to our exclusive story about the Realme brand, the company is expected to launch the Realme 2 in next few weeks as a successor to the Realme 1. The Realme 1 is still one of the best smartphone available in the Indian market space. However, it did miss out on some important features.

It’s time to stay real and go a notch above. RT if you are excited 2. #ShotOnRealme #WorldPhotographyDay2018 pic.twitter.com/KYAMSh38fz — Realme (@realmemobiles) August 19, 2018

The Realme 1 did not feature a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. With the upcoming RealMe 2, the company is expected to offer these features. Just like the Realme 1, the Realme 2 will be priced less than Rs 15,000 price mark as well.

Realme 2 leaks and speculations

According to a leaked image, the Realme 2 has a modern design with a taller display offering a notch on top similar to the Apple iPhone X. On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor, which is missing on the original Realme. The design of the back case is again similar to the Realme 1 with a diamond-like texture and just like the Realme 1, the Realme 2 is also expected to offer polycarbonate shell.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 2 is expected to feature the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, which also powers the Realme 1. Additionally, the Realme 2 is expected to come with a USB type C port with support for fast charging as well.

In terms of RAM and storage, the company might not launch the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant (Realme 1 with 3 GB RAM did not do well) and the company might launch two models with 4/64 and 6/128 GB RAM and storage combination with a dedicated micro SD card slot and two nano-SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE feature on both the slots.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 2 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage might retail in India for Rs 14,999. As of now, there is no information on the exact launch date of the Realme 2. This smartphone is likely to compete against the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and other similar mid-tier smartphones.