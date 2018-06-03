RealMe 1 3 GB RAM model might have some serious RAM management issues

Oppo recently launched a new smartphone brand called the RealMe to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi's Redmi series of smartphones, which are known to offer high value for money proposition. In fact, the name RealMe does sound identical to the Redmi right? The company launched two iterations of the RealMe 1 for Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,990, respectively. According to few reviews on Amazon, Facebook, and other social media sites, a large chunk of RealMe 1 users are facing RAM management issues especially in the 3 GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, where if a user opens more than three to four apps, then the apps in the background reload.

The Issue:

Some users even mentioned that the phone closes an app if a user tries to copy an OTP (one-time password) while gaming. Do note that, the RealMe 1 uses a heavily skinned Color OS on top of Android. A number of users have also mentioned that the 3 GB RAM variant uses the LPDDR3 memory, whereas the 6 GB RAM model comes with LPDDR4 memory, which is energy efficient and faster with respect to the LPDDR3 (3 GB RAM model). It could also be an optimization issue and the company might soon release a software patch to resolve this issue in the coming days.

Features:

Oppo RealMe 1 is one of the most affordable smartphones that are currently available, which comes with feature-packed specifications. The smartphone has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection on the front and it has a diamondy textured back panel, which differentiates the smartphone from the competition. Recently, the company also confirmed that the RealMe 1 will be receiving guaranteed Android P upgrade. Additionally, unlike the some of the Xiaomi, Asus and Huawei smartphone models, Oppo has chosen to go with open sale instead of a flash sale, which is why the device is readily available for the users to buy on Amazon.

Drawbacks:

Unlike every other smartphone, Oppo RealMe 1 has certain drawbacks, where the phone does not have a fingerprint sensor and is entirely dependent on the Face Unlock, which works well for most times, but not as secure as a fingerprint sensor. And now, the phone has optimization issue, which could be a huge drawback for a smartphone brand, which is trying to crack the India mid-tier smartphone market.

Conclusion:

Though it looks like a software optimization issue, the 6 GB RAM version works well without any clutter. It looks like the version of the Color OS used on the RealMe 1 might be the issue and the company might have to restructure the OS to rectify this issue. Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates on this instance.