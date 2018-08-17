Realme 2 with notch display, dual camera soon to launch in India

Last month the Realme brand got separated from its parent company Oppo. Now the company has teased a launch of its new smartphone which will be the successor of Realme 1. The new smartphone could be dubbed as the Realme 2. The company has released a teaser with a Noch, and it is already up on their official website. The teaser reveals that the new phone will come with a notch on the display with the same diamond cut design, in blue color option.

The teaser also discloses a horizontally placed dual camera setup on the back panel along with the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Apart from the design and camera elements, there are no specifications or features revealed in the image teaser. Moreover, the launch date and the price of the smartphone are also not revealed by the company. But we can safely expect that the company will soon tease few more details about the smartphone in the upcoming weeks.

Just to recall, the company launched its first smartphone Realme 1 exclusively in India back in May this year. The smartphone has arrived with a price tag of starting Rs 8,990 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 10,990. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 13,990.

The Realme 1 come with a 6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired. The smartphone has a dedicated microSD card supporting up to 128GB of additional storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a 13MP single rear camera sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video call. The Realme 1 is fueled by a 3410mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS.