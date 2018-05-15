Realme 1 top features to know: Face Unlock, dual 4G VoLTE and more

The Realme 1 was launched today in India. This is the first smartphone to be launched under the new Realme sub-brand of Oppo. The device has been launched as an Amazon exclusive. It will go on sale from May 25 at 12 PM. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,990 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,990. The device will also be available in a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs. 10,990.

Though the new smartphone from Oppo's Realme sub-brand is priced reasonably, it does not compromise on performance. The device has a slew of interesting features. Here, we have come up with all these features of the smartphone lined up for the fans of the device.

Face Unlock

Though the Oppo Realme 1 misses out on a fingerprint sensor, it has the Face Unlock feature. It is touted that the facial recognition feature on the smartphone is snappy and doesn't take a long time to unlock it.

Dual 4G VoLTE

This new smartphone comes with dual 4G VoLTE support. Eventually, you will be able to use 4G and VoLTE on both the SIM cards at the same time. And, you can easily switch between the two networks.

Triple card slot

Though many smartphones support dual SIM cards, there will no be a dedicated microSD card slot on board. Usually, most smartphones have the hybrid SIM slot letting you use either dual SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card slot. With the Realme phone, you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. This is possible as there are dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots.

AI battery management

There will be a 3410mAh battery with AI battery management. This feature will learn the usage pattern and the user habits over time. And, it will snooze or close the inactive apps in order to save power. As a result, the smartphone can render a long-lasting battery life.

AI features

The camera of the smartphone comes with features such as AI beauty mode, AI stickers and AI Shot. The AI beauty mode will learn and improve the beautification based on the users' preferences. The AI Shot can recognize 296 facial points based on skin color, skin tone, age and gender in order to get the face information. Notably, the Face Beauty feature will be activated even during video calls on WhatsApp.

Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0

The Realme 1 runs Oppo's ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo along with an Indian theme. So, there will be features such as Picture-in-Picture mode and others of Oreo. Also, the ColorOS 5.0 comes with a slew of security features, app clones and more.

Diamond-like design

The smartphone features a glossy back and a symmetrical design signature to the Oppo smartphones. Such a design will give it a diamond-like look as it can reflect and shine in any angle. The device comes in Diamond Black and Solar Red color variants.