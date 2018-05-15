Realme 1 with 6GB RAM, AI camera launched; Price starts at Rs 8,990

Design and Display

On the design part, the smartphone may come with some similarity with the recently launched Oppo A3. The smartphone sports a diamond-cut back similar to the Oppo F7 and A3. Along with a single camera module with LED flash and Realme branding. However, there is no biometric scanner on the smartphone.

On the front panel you get, a 6-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Under the Hood

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also coming with 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage variants.

The Realme 1 will runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, with a complete India-specific theme.

Camera

The Realme 1 sports a single camera module with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The company claims that it has used Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that apart from beautification also offers 296-point facial recognition with.

It also offers Face Unlock the company claim it unlocks the smartphone in 0.1 seconds. In addition, the Realme 1 features AR stickers for both the front and rear cameras.

Battery

The Realme 1 is powered by a 3410mAh non-removable battery. The phone measures 156x75.3x7.8mm and weigh 158 grams. The company is also touting an AI Board assistant on board.

Price

The Oppo Realme 1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,990. It will be a 'Made in India' smartphone. There will be a variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 8,990. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in Diamond Black and Moonlight Silver colors will come next month for Rs. 10,990.