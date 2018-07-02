Realme 1 with 4GB RAM gets Solar Red color; sale debuts July 3

Realme, the sub-brand of Oppo exclusive to Amazon India announced its first smartphone called Realme 1 in May. This smartphone was available in three variants - 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space. The 4GB RAM variant of the device was available in two colors till date - Silver and Diamond Black. Now, this variant of the Realme 1 has received another color option - Solar Red.

Realme states that the new vibrant Solar Red color has been introduced with the 4GB RAM variant on special demand from buyers. Interested consumers can book the same from Amazon India. This smartphone will go on sale starting from July 3 and will be priced at Rs. 10,990 just like the other two color options.

Oppo Realme 1 variants

As mentioned above, the Realme 1 is available in three variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 8,990. While we know that the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,990, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 13,990. This model is available in Solar Red and Diamond Black hues. The 3GB and 6GB RAM variants were released back in May itself but the 4GB RAM variant was available for sale only in June.

Realme 1 specifications

To refresh, the Realme 1 makes use of a 6-inch FHD+ display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The hardware department comprises of a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with the above-mentioned RAM and storage options. The smartphone has a dedicated microSD card supporting up to 128GB of additional storage.

The smartphone comes with a 13MP single rear camera sensor and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Connectivity aspects on board include Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, dual 4G VoLTE, dedicated dual SIM slot, and a 3410mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS.

Competition

The Realme 1 is aimed to compete with the likes of the bestselling budget smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Honor 9 Lite and more. Having said that, the company had to price it smartly to make it rival these devices. Eventually, the device has compromised on some aspects such as a metallic build and a fingerprint sensor. However, it makes up for the loss with a unique diamond cut design and Face Unlock feature.