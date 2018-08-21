Realme 2 India launch pegged for August 28

Realme is a sub-brand of Oppo and came up with the launch of the first smartphone in the series in May. After the launch of the Realme 1, the company is all set to take the wraps off its successor - the Realme 2 sometime soon. Following the numerous leaks and rumors, the company has officially confirmed the existence of the smartphone via teasers.

So long, there was no clarity regarding the launch date of the Realme 2 but now it looks like the same isn't going to be a long wait. The company has sent out the media invites for a launch event slated to happen in India on August 28 at 12 PM. The invite confirms the name of the smartphone and the presence of a notch display.

Realme 2 features to expect

Previous leaks have tipped that the Realme 2 might arrive with a similar design as its predecessor. So, we can expect the smartphone to feature a diamond cut pattern at its rear with an oval fingerprint sensor, which was missing on the Realme 1. There are speculations that the smartphone might make use of a dual-camera module at its rear featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. For now, there is no word regarding the selfie camera that the device will use.

At this point in time, there is no clarity regarding the key specifications of the smartphone. However, a recent teaser shared by the company hinted at the presence of a bigger battery, probably a 4230mAh battery with support for fast charging. The reports that have been circulating online have hinted at the presence of a MediaTek Helio P60 processor under its hood.

Expected price and availability

Like the previous generation model, this one is also expected to be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. We can expect the Realme 2 to be priced under Rs. 15,000 but we need to wait for an official confirmation.

Given that the launch of the smartphone will happen next week, we can expect more details to surface online in the coming days revealing the other aspects of the device.