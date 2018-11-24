Oppo A7 India launch offers leak; up to Rs. 4,900 benefits from Jio

We already know that Oppo A7 is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. Recently, the device was spotted on the official Oppo India website following which there were speculations that it could be launched on November 27. Apart from the launch date, there are reports that the device could be an offline first smartphone with an alleged pricing of Rs. 16,990 or Rs. 17,990.

Oppo A7 launch offers

Now, a report by MySmartPrice has come up with the launch offers of the Oppo A7. According to the report, the buyers of the upcoming Oppo mobile will get 5% cashback on the launch price of the device on using an HDFC card for the purchase. Also, it is reported that the Paytm Mall will offer Rs. 1,500 cashback on this smartphone.

Oppo and Jio appear to have teamed up to offer Rs. 4,900 worth benefits and up to 3.2TB of additional 4G data. For the Airtel users, there will be up to Rs. 2,000 cashback in the form of 40 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. Even Vodafone users are likely to get 150GB of additional data with an FUP of 15GB per month.

Oppo A7 specifications

To recap, the Oppo A7 is none other than a rebranded version of the Realme 2 as the specifications are identical. The smartphone bestows a 6.2-inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a notch on top contributing to 19:9 aspect ratio. The device features an aluminum back with gradient finish.

When it comes to the hardware aspects, the Oppo smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 450 SoC with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

On the imaging front, the soon to be launched smartphone from Oppo bestows a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with HDR support. The other goodies on board the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and a 4230mAh battery.