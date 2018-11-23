Oppo R17 Pro will launch in India on the 4th of December with a triple camera setup

Oppo is set to launch a new premium flagship-grade smartphone in India in the upcoming days. The company has started to tease the launch of the Oppo R17 Pro, which was recently launched in Italy as the Oppo RX17 Pro. According to reports, the company will launch it's first triple camera setup smartphone in India on the 4th of December.

The company has started to tease the launch of the Oppo R17 Pro in India. Similarly, we have received an invite from Oppo regarding an upcoming launch event, which is expected to be the Oppo R17 Pro.

Stylish and a superior smartphone

The oppo R17 Pro could be a real deal, especially for those who are looking for a smartphone with a unique design proposition and also looks premium. The smartphone has an all-glass design with a water drop notch display on the front with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The first Snapdragon 710 SoC powered smartphone in India

The Oppo R17 Pro comes with a mammoth 6.4-inch OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, so the smartphone will be taller than the typical smartphones with 16:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio displays. With a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, the smartphone offers 91.5% of the screen to body ratio with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset will power the smartphone with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with a dual SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, dual VoLTE, and NFC. One unique feature about the Oppo R17 Pro is that the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the one on the OnePlus 6.

As stated before, the smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), a 20 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture and a TOF 3D stereo camera, which can capture the 3D information on the image. On the front, the device will feature a 25 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock.

The Oppo R17 Pro will feature a 3700 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C. The smartphone will come with Color OS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The smartphone is expected to be launched in different color gradients.

The smartphone was launched in China for 4299 Yuan or Rs 44,000, and the device will be priced similarly in India as well.