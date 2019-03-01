Oppo R17 Pro gets Rs. 6,000 price cut in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo R17 Pro is now available for Rs. 39,990.

In December, Oppo announced the launch of its flagship smartphone - the Oppo R17 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched for Rs. 45,990 in the country alongside its downgraded variant R17. Now, it looks like it has received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 taking it down to Rs. 39,990.

Notably, the discounted pricing will be reflected on Amazon India and the company's offline retail partners as well. The smartphone is available in two color variants - Radiant Mist and Emerald Green in the country.

It is interesting to see that the smartphone has received a price cut just months after its launch in the country. We can expect the R17 to also get a discount sometime soon. But we need to wait for official confirmation regarding the same.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

To recap on its specifications, the Oppo smartphone bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED on-cell display with a waterdrop notch design and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top of the screen. At its core, this smartphone from Oppo makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with Adreno 616 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. And, it does not have any provision for expandable storage.

For imaging, the Oppo R17 Pro (first impressions) comes with triple rear cameras with a 12MP primary sensor with variable f/1.5-2.4 aperture and OIS, a secondary 20MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture and a third ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for capturing 3D photos along with LED flash. At the front, there is a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Portrait and AI features.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1, this smartphone comes with features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3700mAh battery with Super VOOC flash charging, NFC, Bluetooth 5 and dual 4G VoLTE.