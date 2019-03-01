ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oppo R17 Pro gets Rs. 6,000 price cut in India

    Oppo R17 Pro is now available for Rs. 39,990.

    By
    |

    In December, Oppo announced the launch of its flagship smartphone - the Oppo R17 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched for Rs. 45,990 in the country alongside its downgraded variant R17. Now, it looks like it has received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 taking it down to Rs. 39,990.

    Oppo R17 Pro gets Rs. 6,000 price cut in India

     

    Notably, the discounted pricing will be reflected on Amazon India and the company's offline retail partners as well. The smartphone is available in two color variants - Radiant Mist and Emerald Green in the country.

    It is interesting to see that the smartphone has received a price cut just months after its launch in the country. We can expect the R17 to also get a discount sometime soon. But we need to wait for official confirmation regarding the same.

    Oppo R17 Pro specifications

    To recap on its specifications, the Oppo smartphone bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED on-cell display with a waterdrop notch design and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top of the screen. At its core, this smartphone from Oppo makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with Adreno 616 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. And, it does not have any provision for expandable storage.

    For imaging, the Oppo R17 Pro (first impressions) comes with triple rear cameras with a 12MP primary sensor with variable f/1.5-2.4 aperture and OIS, a secondary 20MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture and a third ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for capturing 3D photos along with LED flash. At the front, there is a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Portrait and AI features.

    Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1, this smartphone comes with features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3700mAh battery with Super VOOC flash charging, NFC, Bluetooth 5 and dual 4G VoLTE.

     

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue