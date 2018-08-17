Oppo R17 Pro new teaser video confirms a triple rear camera setup

Oppo R17 Pro is in news for a long time, and recently an image has surfaced on the web claiming that the phone will feature triple rear cameras. Now the company has officially confirmed the new through a new video teaser. The 15-second video teaser shows that all the three camera sensors are placed vertically at the centre of the back panel along with an LED flash.

According to the video, it seems the company has also confirmed the gradient back with 3D glass, which shows an S-shaped curve when the light hits the rear panel. The smartphone also comes in the matte finish, just like the one of the OnePlus 6.

The video teaser revealed the design and cameras of the smartphone, but we still have to wait for the hardware specifications. There are many reports which claim that the Oppo R17 Pro will come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. The display will come with an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Protection and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 instead of Snapdragon 670/710 in the R17. The device is expected to arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Oppo's Color 5.1 OS out of the box.

Oppo has already confirmed that the cameras of the smartphone will feature F1.5/F2.4 Smart Aperture which will automatically switch the aperture according to the light. This feature is much similar to the Galaxy S9 smartphones.

During the daylight conditions it will shoot at f/2.4 and for the night it will automatically switch to f/1.5 for capturing brighter images. The company also claimed that the AI engine that enhances the quality of night shots by intelligently analyzing the scenes to enhance it.

Oppo has already confirmed that the R17 is going to be announced on August 23 during an event in Shanghai. However, there are still no hints when the company will introduce the Oppo R17 Pro.

