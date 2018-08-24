Oppo R17 announced with 8GB RAM, waterdrop screen and more

Oppo has already confirmed the details of the R17 smartphone and started taking pre-orders from last week. The company has recently confirmed that it will introduce the phone at an event in Shanghai on August 23. Finally, the company has unveiled the price of the Oppo R17. The specs of the smartphone were already confirmed by the company.

In its teasers, Oppo already disclosed the design of the smartphone. The Oppo R17 comes with a water drop design, a tiny notch which only houses the selfie camera. The smartphone also features a gradient glass back, metal frame.

OPPO R17 specifications

The Oppo R17 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ with the resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display carries 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 SoC clubbed with Adreno 615 GPU.

The R17 comes in two variant with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports dual rear camera with the combination of a 16MP rear camera with an LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera. On the front, the handset houses 25MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor and 3D Portrait feature.

The Oppo R17 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and connectivity includes dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The dimensions of the phone are 157.5×74.9×7.5mm, and it weighs around 182grams.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge. It runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

The OPPO R17 will be available for sale in Twilight Blue and Starry Purple color options with gradient finish. The smartphone is priced at 3499 Yuan (US$ 509 / Rs 35,600 approx) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at 3199 Yuan (US$ 465 / Rs 32,620 approx).

The handset is already available for pre-order from official OPPO website, jd.com. It will go on sale in China on August 30.