Oppo R17 likely to be unveiled in August

Back in March this year, Oppo announced the R15 and R15 Pro smartphones. These devices are available for sale in China. According to a new leak from China, it looks like these smartphones will soon get a successor called R17. A Weibo-based tipster has shared that the launch event will happen soon for the unveiling of this device.

We already know that companies like Oppo and Vivo are gearing to release the updated versions of their popular devices quickly. This recent information shows the same as the device appears to get a successor in less than six months.

August launch likely

According to a report by MySmartPrice citing the Weibo post, the Oppo R17 could be launched in August. However, there is no clue when exactly we can expect the smartphone to be launched. And, an official confirmation from the company is also awaited in this case.

Oppo R17 rumors

While there is no information regarding the upcoming Oppo smartphone, there are some speculations making rounds on the internet based on the Oppo R15 specifications. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the R17 could ditch the notch that we saw on its predecessor. It is also said that the bezel at the top could be thin to achieve a higher screen-to-body ratio than that of the R15.

The Oppo R17 is expected to employ a more powerful Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is recently powering a few notable devices. If you don't remember, the R15 comes with the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The other hardware specifications are likely to be more or less similar to the R15 with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as seen in the Realme 1 from Oppo's sub-brand.

Imaging wise, the Oppo R15 uses a dual-camera setup with 16MP+5MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. We can expect some slight upgrades in this aspect. The device is expected to arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Oppo's Color 5.1 OS out of the box.

Notably, all these specifications are based on rumors and unconfirmed reports. There is no official confirmation regarding the Oppo R17 for now. But we can expect more details to come up soon as it is reportedly coming in August.