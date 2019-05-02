OnePlus 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench with a whopping 12 GB RAM News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 Pro is most likely to flaunt a 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate

OnePlus 7 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is all set to launch in India and other parts of the world on the 14th of May 2019. For the first time, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of two smartphones at the same time. Now, the OnePlus 7 Pro is officially listed on Geekbench, revealing the CPU performance of the smartphone.

Geekbench listing

According to the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 7 Pro is internally called the OnePlus GM1917. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a whopping 12 GB of RAM.

On the CPU performance test, the OnePlus 7 Pro scores 3526 points on single core and 11101 points on multi-core performance. Do note that, these scores are on point with other flagship smartphones based on the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is most likely to come with Oxygen OS 9.0 skin on top.

OnePlus 7 Pro features

It is almost confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a bezel-less, notch-less display with at least 6.5-inch screen. For the first time, OnePlus is offering a 2K OLED screen on a device with a whopping 90Hz refresh rate for smoother overall UI transitions.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first smartphone from the company to boast a triple camera set up at the back. The main camera unit consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is also expected to sport a motorised pop-up selfie camera, similar to the one found on the Vivo V15 Pro.

It is speculated that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, which might cost up to $1000 for the high-end variant with 12 GB of RAM. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7 Pro.