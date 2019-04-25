ENGLISH

    OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones (more than one phone) will be unveiled on the 14th of May in London, New York, and Bengaluru.

    OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro will be Amazon Exclusive

     

    The OnePlus 7 teaser page has gone live on Amazon India, which means the OnePlus 7 will be an Amazon exclusive, like every other OnePlus smartphone that the company has launched in India. Similarly, the smartphone will also be available via OnePlus official stores, across the country as well.

    It all started with the OnePlus 1, which was launched in India as an Amazon exclusive for Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 16 GB of internal storage. In the last four years, the brand OnePlus has seen massive growth and is now the number one premium smartphone brand in India.

    Two OnePlus smartphones

    OnePlus usually launch two flagship models a year, with 6 months gap between the launch. This time, the company is taking a different route by launching at least two smartphones together. According to leaks, the brand is all set to launch the OnePlus 7, which is speculated to look similar to the OnePlus 6T, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be a more premium smartphone, expected to cost more than previous OnePlus smartphones.

    OnePlus 7 Pro leaks

    A few leaks claim that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, offering 90Hz refresh rate and a motorized selfie camera.

    The smartphone is also expected to carry a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a 16 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. It is stated that the base variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with a price tag well above Rs 50,000. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
