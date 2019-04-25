OnePlus 7 Pro costs shockingly higher than the OnePlus 6T: Price starts at €699 News oi-Vivek Here are the leaked prices of the OnePlus 7 Pro for the Europian market

It looks like, OnePlus, the high-end flagship killer smartphone company from China will never settle, when it comes to pricing their smartphones. Their first smartphone, the OnePlus 1 was launched in India for 19,999, whereas the latest smartphone, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition costs as much as Rs 50,999.

Now, here are the possible prices for the different variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, which is all set to launch on the 14th of May in India and across the world.

According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will cost €749 (58517), whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage cost €819 (Rs 63986). As of now, there is no information on the cost of the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, but, considering the trend, the entry-level model is most likely to cost around €699 (Rs 54611).

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue color with a glass-sadwich design, offering a premium gradient look.

OnePlus 7 Pro teased features and specs

It is almost evident that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the OnePlus 7 Pro. Recent leaks suggest that the company is most likely to offer a 90Hz high-refresh rate OLED display with the next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the first time, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is speculated to feature a big 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, offering no-notch, no-bezel design with a motorized selfie camera. The company is all set to launch the OnePlus 7 Pro on the 14th of April, stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

