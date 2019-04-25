ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 Pro costs shockingly higher than the OnePlus 6T: Price starts at €699

    Here are the leaked prices of the OnePlus 7 Pro for the Europian market

    By
    |

    It looks like, OnePlus, the high-end flagship killer smartphone company from China will never settle, when it comes to pricing their smartphones. Their first smartphone, the OnePlus 1 was launched in India for 19,999, whereas the latest smartphone, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition costs as much as Rs 50,999.

    OnePlus 7 Pro costs shockingly higher than the OnePlus 6T

     

    Now, here are the possible prices for the different variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, which is all set to launch on the 14th of May in India and across the world.

    According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will cost €749 (58517), whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage cost €819 (Rs 63986). As of now, there is no information on the cost of the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, but, considering the trend, the entry-level model is most likely to cost around €699 (Rs 54611).

    The leak also suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue color with a glass-sadwich design, offering a premium gradient look.

    OnePlus 7 Pro teased features and specs

    It is almost evident that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the OnePlus 7 Pro. Recent leaks suggest that the company is most likely to offer a 90Hz high-refresh rate OLED display with the next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor.

    For the first time, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

    The OnePlus 7 Pro is speculated to feature a big 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, offering no-notch, no-bezel design with a motorized selfie camera. The company is all set to launch the OnePlus 7 Pro on the 14th of April, stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 8:11 [IST]
