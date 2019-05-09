OnePlus 7 Pro official renders leak ahead of launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to be the most expensive offering from the company.

As we are nearing the launch of the OnePlus 7 flagship smartphones, the rumors and speculations regarding these devices are picking up pace. We know that there will be two smartphones from the company for the first time this year. Now, the official renders of one of these devices has hit the web.

Well, the launch of the OnePlus flagship smartphones is slated for May 14. And, the key specifications of the smartphones and its alleged design have also hit the web. Now, the Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the official renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro showing two colors of the device.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond and Nebula Blue Highest ever resolution renders in this thread below (each image was of almost 20MBs lol). Twitter will probably compress but still good if you wanna see all angles of the phone. First up, the Front and Back. #OnePlus7Pro #OnePlus7 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6Yhwii78ti — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 8, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked renders

The leaked renders show the OnePlus 7 Pro in two color variants - Nebula Blue and Almond colors. The renders look stunning with an almost bezel-less design. It features a pop-up selfie camera as speculated earlier and there is no LED flash. The phone appears to feature a glass back and a curved display.

At the right, the OnePlus 7 Pro sees to have a textured power button and alert slider. There is antenna line at the top and bottom of this smartphone. The volume rocker is seen positioned at the left edge.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications leak

Recently, the complete specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone emerged online. It showed that the device will bestow a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, as teased earlier by the company. It is said to feature a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage space.

OnePlus 7 Pro will arrive with a triple camera setup at its rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view and a third 8MP sensor with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture, claim speculations. The rear camera is likely to support 4K video recording at up to 60fps. It is said that there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 pop-up selfie camera with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. Finally, it is believed to get the power from a 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 support.