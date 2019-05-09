ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7 Pro official renders leak ahead of launch

    OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to be the most expensive offering from the company.

    By
    |

    As we are nearing the launch of the OnePlus 7 flagship smartphones, the rumors and speculations regarding these devices are picking up pace. We know that there will be two smartphones from the company for the first time this year. Now, the official renders of one of these devices has hit the web.

    OnePlus 7 Pro official renders leak ahead of launch

     

    Well, the launch of the OnePlus flagship smartphones is slated for May 14. And, the key specifications of the smartphones and its alleged design have also hit the web. Now, the Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the official renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro showing two colors of the device.

    OnePlus 7 Pro leaked renders

    The leaked renders show the OnePlus 7 Pro in two color variants - Nebula Blue and Almond colors. The renders look stunning with an almost bezel-less design. It features a pop-up selfie camera as speculated earlier and there is no LED flash. The phone appears to feature a glass back and a curved display.

    At the right, the OnePlus 7 Pro sees to have a textured power button and alert slider. There is antenna line at the top and bottom of this smartphone. The volume rocker is seen positioned at the left edge.

    OnePlus 7 Pro specifications leak

    Recently, the complete specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone emerged online. It showed that the device will bestow a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, as teased earlier by the company. It is said to feature a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage space.

     

    OnePlus 7 Pro will arrive with a triple camera setup at its rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view and a third 8MP sensor with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture, claim speculations. The rear camera is likely to support 4K video recording at up to 60fps. It is said that there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 pop-up selfie camera with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. Finally, it is believed to get the power from a 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 support.

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue