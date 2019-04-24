OnePlus 7 launch event confirmed on May 14: How to attend the launch News oi-Karan Sharma OnePlus Ceo confirmed the launch event of the upcoming flagship smartphone on May 14. All you need to know about OnePlus 7.

If you are waiting for the upcoming OnePlus 7 series then it seems that the wait is going to end in May. The company has confirmed the launch event of the OnePlus 7series on May 14. On April 23, the company released a teaser video which has cleared a lot of fog from the launch date of the upcoming flagship.

I have come across the post in the evening on Instagram. Then I crossed check the information and it was correct the company has promoted the teaser video on all its social media platform like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. According to the post, OnePlus will pull the curtains off its next-generation OnePlus 7 series smartphones at 11 AM Eastern time.

The launch event will be held simultaneously in four cities New York, London, Beijing and Bangalore. This time the company is using a tagline "Go Beyond Speed". In the latest report, it has been claimed by CEO Pete Lao that the company is bringing a 5G version of OnePlus 7 Pro as well. He also suggests that the smartphone will come with a new type of display. Moreover, the handset might get a sliding selfies camera just like the one available of Huawei P30 Pro.

The company is also selling the ticket to attend the launch event of the upcoming flagship smartphones. So if you among the ones who don't want to miss the launch event then you can buy the tickets and make it to the launch event.

The Banaglore launch event tickets will be up for sale from tomorrow (April 25). Here's how you can grab one for yourself. First you have to visit this link, where you can see a pop-up which reads "Subscribe to win a launch ticket".

Now you need to insert you email id and then click on the 'Subscribe' button. One you are done with that then you are all set to go. Do note that this is a kind of lucky draw and only limited people will get the free ticket. If you really want the tickets then you can come back on the same site tomorrow to purchase one. The event will be held at 20:15 IST, May 14, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

We will be also attending the Bangalore launch event on May 14 and will get you the live update from the event directly.