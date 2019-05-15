OnePlus 7 Pro first impression: Best OnePlus smartphone ever

Design

The OnePlus 7 has gone for a new design approach for the OnePlus 7 Pro, which makes it the most unique looking OnePlus smartphone, albeit, in a good way. From the 2.5D curved back panel to the all-display front, the device looks premium, and the smartphone does look different compared to other flagship smartphones with a notch, bezel, and what not.

The design philosophy of the OnePlus 7 Pro is based on the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 6T. The cleaner looking design makes the OnePlus 7 Pro, the most appealing OnePlus smartphone. However, as it carries a bigger battery and a bigger display, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a bit heavy (compared to the OnePlus 7).

Display

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. The 2K display is one of the highlights of the smartphone, as the company is using an OLED panel with up to 90Hz refresh rate, which should result in smoother gameplay and faster UI response, compared to a typical smartphone with 60Hz refresh rate display.

Using the settings menu, the resolution of the screen can be toned down from QHD to FHD+, and there is an auto mode, which automatically detects the scenario and changes the display resolution.

The dual curved edges on the OnePlus 7 Pro resembles the Samsung Galaxy S10, and, thanks to the no-notch no-bezel design, the OnePlus looks like an all screen smartphone, and calling it as a smartphone with narrow bezels is an understatement.

Hardware

The OnePlus 7 Pro shares most of its hardware with the OnePlus 7. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8/12 GB of RAM with 128/256 GB of UFS 3.0 based storage.

There are a couple of new features, which are exclusive to the OnePlus 7 Pro, like the new vibration motor, which can offer up to 6 different levels of vibrations, and the vibration, which will also help gamers by providing haptic feedback.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also has the biggest battery (4000 mAh) that we have seen on a OnePlus smartphone. The Warp Charge 30 supported charger (comes in the retail package) can offer almost a day of battery life with just 20 minutes of charge time.

Camera

Thanks to the triple camera setup, the OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 points on the DXO Mark (for photography), which is highest for any OnePlus smartphone. The primary camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro consists of a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture with OIS and EIS support, there is a 16 MP super wide angle camera with an 117° field of view, which is a first for an OnePlus device.

Lastly, the smartphone has an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. After the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 7 is the second smartphone from the brand to get a dedicated telephoto lens.

In the testing booth (with heavy lighting), the photos came out well, and we need to test this camera setup in the real-life scenario to give an verdict about the actual camera performance. Did I forget to mention that the motorized selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro can last up to 16.5 years, if you use it up to 50 times per day? Yes, it does.

The pop-up camera has a fall detection sensor, which will automatically retract the selfie camera, if the phone slips your hand.

Verdict

The OnePlus 7 Pro is easily the best OnePlus smartphone that we have seen, which also makes it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone as well. For almost Rs 50,000 you are getting a flagship smartphone, which still misses out on some features like IP rating and wireless charging.

If you don't care about the IP rating for the water and dust resistance and Warp Charge 30 is good enough for you, then, the OnePlus 7 Pro is indeed the all-round flaship smartphone, which costs a bit less compared to other flagship smartphones from Huawei, Samsung, or even Apple.