OnePlus 7 Pro leaked promotional video leaves nothing for imagination
OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 for the base variant
OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro in India and across the world on the 14th of 2018 at 8:15 PM. This is the first major smartphone launch from the company, where, the brand is launching at least two flagship smartphones.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be the first OnePlus smartphone from the company to sport a triple rear-camera setup and a QHD+ OLED display. Now, a promotional video of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked online, which re-affirms some of the features of the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone.
OnePlus 7 Pro pic.twitter.com/C5g9qHADeZ— Vivek U (@viveku) May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed features
Edge to edge display with minimal bezel
The OnePlus 7 Pro has an edge to edge display with a slim bezel design at the bottom of the screen, similar to other premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the Huawei P30 Pro. Unlike the aforementioned smartphones, the OnePlus 7 Pro does not feature a water-drop notch; instead, it has a motorized pop-up selfie camera (16 MP unit).
Triple rear-camera setup
The promotional video also re-affirms that, the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP selfie camera.
The smartphone has a curved slim design profile with a gradient finish. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in at least three colors, including the Almond White, Blue, and Black finish.
No headphone jack
Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 Pro does not feature a headphone jack, which makes it the 2nd OnePlus smartphone to ditch the good-old 3.5mm jack.
Oxygen OS 9.0
The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS 9.0 skin on top, which for the most part looks like a stock Android UI. At the bottom, the smartphone has a USB type-C port for fast charging and data syncing. Stay tuned to GizBot for the in-depth analysis of the OnePlus 7 Pro.