OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro official launch today: How to watch live stream event News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The launch event in India is being hosted in Bengaluru and will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

OnePlus 7 smartphone lineup is one of the most anticipated launches of 2019. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch its flagship offering, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro today for the masses. The company has scheduled the launch event today which is being held in Bengaluru, New York, and London. The launch event of the OnePlus 7 series will be hosted at the same time on all of these aforementioned locations.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch live stream:

OnePlus' primary aim to host the event at multiple locations at the same time is that the company wishes a maximum number of consumers can attend this event. To expand the reach, the company will also live stream the launch event so that the users can attend the event live from any location. The event will begin at 8:30 PM IST (India), 11:00 AM EDT (New York) and 4:00 PM BST (London). Interested users can catch the live stream of the event on OnePlus' official YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro expected specifications:

The OnePlus 7 series is tipped to come with a high-resolution display panel. Recently, the company itself had revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with an HDR10+ supported display panel which allows to stream HDR content on Netflix. The company has also indicated at a "no-notch, edge-to-edge display" design which further points at a pop-up selfie camera on the device. Recently, OnePlus also teased a 6.67-inch 90Hz refresh rate display on the OnePlus 7 Pro. This suggests that the display will be best suited for high-end games. The standard variant- the OnePlus 7 is said to sport a FullHD+ display panel, however, this variant will come with a waterdrop notch for the camera rather than the slider mechanism.

For imaging, the OnePlus 7 Pro will make use of three cameras at the rear with 3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 7 will come with dual-lens camera setup. Going by the leaks, the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with 117-degree FOV and an 8MP lens for depth mapping. The camera features include support for 4K video recording, PDAF (phase detection autofocus), and laser autofocus among others. For selfies, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 lens with an f/2.0 aperture. On the other hand, the dual-lens setup on the standard OnePlus 7 will also have a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with a 5MP lens.

The processor onboard will be a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and onboard storage space of 128GB. A 4,000mAh battery unit will fuel the OnePlus 7 Pro, whereas, a smaller 3,700mAh battery will be backing up the OnePlus 7. Both the devices will support 30W Warp Charge for fast charging.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 India pricing:

Some recent leaks have pointed out at Rs 38,990 price tag for the OnePlus with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, might carry Rs 45,990 price tag for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 51,990 for the 10GB+256GB RAM variant.