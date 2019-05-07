OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro India price revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro pricing is likely to stick to the speculations.

OnePlus is all set to launch two new smartphones on May 14 - OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro as its current-generation flagship models. Notably, this is the first time that the company will take the wraps off two smartphones at the same time.

Recently, we came across reports regarding alleged pricing of the OnePlus 7 Pro in India. Now, a latest report reveals that the possible pricing of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro as well. Besides the pricing, the company also sheds light on the possible storage configurations of the device too.

OnePlus 7 price leak

As per a report by ITHome citing a listing of these upcoming OnePlus smartphones on an online store in India, the OnePlus 7 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 38,990. Notably, this falls in the same range as the report that suggested that the OnePlus 7 will be priced somewhere around that of the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 7 Pro price leak

On the other hand, the same store has revealed the alleged pricing of two variants of the 7 Pro. Going by the same, the base variant is likely to arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is listed for Rs. 45,990. The high-end variant with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage space is listed for Rs. 51,990. Recently, a leak suggested that the Pro variant of the flagship smartphone will be priced around Rs. 50,000 and this leaked pricing confirms the same.

However, we are yet to get an official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the same. Given that the launch of these flagship models is slated for May 14, we can get to know the official pricing at the time of its launch.

Though the OnePlus 7 Pro is believed to be priced expensively than its predecessors, it will still cost lesser than its rivals. And, it will place the device in the premium market segment though not the same as the high-end rivals such as Galaxy S10+.