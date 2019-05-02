OnePlus 7 India price might not be too expensive News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 is likely to be priced similar to that of its predecessor.

OnePlus is one of the few brands that launches affordable flagship smartphones. While Google, Apple and Samsung are targeting the premium categories, OnePlus is pricing its flagship devices with premium features and specifications reasonably making them relatively less expensive. Given that the company is prepping to unveil the next-generation models on May 14, a report reveals its likely cost in India.

A report by techARC analyzes the cost of flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Apple, Samsung and Google. It states that these brands have increased the cost of their smartphones by 12.9% on an average with every new iteration. While Apple iPhones have witnessed up to 20% increase with every new product, Samsung Galaxy S series has witnessed the lowest increase of 8%. OnePlus appears to have increased the cost of its models by 12.6%.

OnePlus pricing strategy

Recently, there were concerns that the upcoming flagships from the brand will be too expensive. The report sheds clarity regarding the same. It suggests that OnePlus has never hiked the cost of its devices to a great extent. The most expensive offering from the company is the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launched for Rs. 50,999.

However, the brand has been adopting a consistent pricing strategy. It hasn't exhibited irregular pricing strategy followed by other brands. This is one reason for the brand to achieve revenue growth and profitability.

A look at OnePlus 7 India price

Taking the previous launches into consideration, the analysts suggest that the base variant of OnePlus 7 could be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 39,500. This is acceptable as the previous generation model - OnePlus 6T is priced starting from Rs. 37,999.

Having said that, we need to wait for an official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the price of the OnePlus 7. It remains to be seen if the device will be launched at the same cost as its predecessor. As the launch is slated for May 14, we can get a clarity regarding it sometime soon.