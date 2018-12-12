OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launched in India for Rs. 50,999, sale debuts on December 13

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition globally at an event in the U.K. on Tuesday. Now, the smartphone has been launched in India at an event in Mumbai. The device comes with several highlights including its whopping 10GB of RAM and the company's latest fast charging standard dubbed Warp Charge 30. What's interesting is that this technology is touted to use new Integrated Circuits in the charger and phone so that the device can be charged up to 50% in 20 minutes without generation a lot of heat.

The McLaren Edition model of the 6T is clad in a glass back. It features a Papaya Orange finish racing around the bottom edges of the smartphone and fading into the black color of the device. The device is based on the McLaren groundbreaking carbon fiber. There are noticeable light streaks as well that disappear and illuminate instantly.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition model comes with a book that celebrates the history of both McLaren and OnePlus. The other contents include an iconic Speedmark, McLaren logo, Papaya Orange braided cord cable and McLaren designed F1 AA grade carbon fiber.

The Chinese manufacturer says that over six F1 cars' worth of carbon fiber was actually used for the production of the Speedmarks. The phone also seems to have exclusive software animations that are customized to suit the unique style and history of McLaren.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is fitted with a 6.41-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display. This screen has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. At its heart, the OnePlus smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm process clubbed with 10GB RAM, 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage space and Adreno 630 GPU.

This smartphone is based on Android 9.0 Pie, which is topped with OxygenOS 9.0 out-of-the-box. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, Dirac HD Sound, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a 3700mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging.

The camera department is identical to that of the standard variant. At the rear, there is a 16MP primary sensor with dual LED flash, Sony IMX519, OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with Sony IMX376K sensor and slo-mo video recording support. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

Price and availability

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has been launched in India for Rs. 50,999. The device will be up for sale starting from December 13 via Amazon India and the OnePlus online store.