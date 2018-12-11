OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition announced with 10GB RAM and Warp Charge 30

As teased earlier, the OnePlus announced the special edition OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. The device was launched at an event in the UK. Bringing the speculations to life, this smartphone makes use of a whopping 10GB of RAM and Warp Charge 30. Notably, the latter is a new charging standard introduced by the company.

As its name indicates, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition features a Papaya Orange finish running around the bottom of the device and it fades into the black. The glass back of the device features a pattern based on McLaren's carbon fiber underneath it. There are light streaks across the McLaren Logo and it illuminates and disappears instantly.

The retail box of the special edition model comes with a book celebrating the history of the two companies. Also, there is a Papaya Orange braided cord cable, iconic Speedmark, McLaren's logo and recreated McLaren-designed F1 AA grade carbon fiber. This is the same material that is used in McLaren MCL33 2018 Formula 1 car. In addition to these, the handset comes with exclusive software animations suiting the unique style and history of McLaren

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

This smartphone bestows a 6.41-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Also, there is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under its hood, the OnePlus smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm process. This chipset is paired with 10GB RAM, 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage space and Adreno 630 GPU.

Running Android 9.0 Pie topped with OxygenOS 9.0 out-of-the-box. There is a similar camera as the standard variants of the 6T. It features a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with dual LED flash, Sony IMX519, OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture and 20MP secondary sensor with Sony IMX376K sensor and slo-mo video recording support. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX371 sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, Dirac HD Sound, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a 3700mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging. The company touts that this technology can charge the device up to 50% in 20 minutes. OnePlus has used new Integrated Circuits in both the phone and charger and fine-tune the power management software without excessive heat generation.

Price and availability

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is priced at £649 (approx. Rs. 59,000). The device will be available in North America and Western Europe from December 13. It will be launched tomorrow in India and we can get to know the pricing at the launch event.