OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch event: Will cost will cost €699 (Rs 57409) in Europe

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is expected to offer 10 GB of RAM

By

    OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, the most advanced state of the art smartphone from the brand with some of the top of the line features like 10 GB RAM, 50W Warp Charging and a design inspired by McLaren racing cars.

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch: Watch the live streaming here

     

    OnePlus will be launching the McLaren Edition of the 6T moniker in London on the 11th of December (3 PM IST), and the device will be officially unveiled in India on the 12th of December in Mumbai. This is the 3rd iteration of the OnePlus 6T after the standard and the Thunder Purple model.

    According to a report, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will cost 699 Euros in Europe at the time of launch (Rs 57409) at the time of launch and the device might cost up to 709 Euros after taxes.

    Watch the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition live streaming here

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

    The two major difference between the standard OnePlus 6T and the McLaren Edition will be the RAM and charging technology. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be the first device from OnePlus with whopping 10 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 50W Warp Charging support, which is capable of offering a day of battery life with 20 minutes of charging time.

    The smartphone is also expected to be the costliest OnePlus device, which is expected to cost Rs 49,999 for the variant with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Just like the standard version, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will not feature a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

     

    The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will have an all-glass design with a McLaren logo engraved on the back with a OnePlus logo. The back will have a kevlar pattern and an orange tone. Just like the standard OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 10:25 [IST]
